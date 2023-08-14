EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees will host a special meeting on Wednesday to consider a resolution to amend the university’s alcoholic beverages ordinance.

On July 18, Governor Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation (Senate Bill 247) permitting the

issuance of liquor licenses to athletic venues at public universities.

Prior to that, universities such as MSU were prohibited from selling alcohol at athletic venues on campus.

MSU is currently one of only four Big Ten universities to have a complete prohibition on alcohol sales during all athletic events.

The resolution would provide authority for the administration to apply for ongoing liquor licenses and special licenses.

If the alcohol ordinance is amended, the sale of alcohol would be allowed at the following athletic venues: Spartan Stadium, Breslin Student Events Center, Munn Ice Arena, DeMartin Soccer Stadium, Secchia Stadium and McLane Baseball Stadium.

The intent is to begin alcohol sales at Spartan Stadium during the home football game on Sep. 16.