MSU criticized over Halloween costume sensitivity fliers





Fliers are posted around Michigan State University’s campus, talking about Halloween costumes.



Statements like– “Culture is not a costume” and questions like “Is your costume racially– ethnically or culturally-biased?” are posted on bulletin boards on campus.



“It’s not their role, most students aren’t going to blatantly offend people. Most people are pretty decent.” said Sergei Kelley, MSU Senior.



Sergei Kelley is a senior at MSU and first noticed the bulletin board on Friday.



He thinks there some good intentions behind the posting, but MSU shouldn’t tell them how to dress.



“It’s just not their place were here to learn, to get a degree. Quite honestly if the university is putting as much culture appropriation as they are. It is taking away from their role as academic adviser.” Kelley added.



Sergei says this can do more harm than good.



“Putting whites against non-whites, which is a very low point to do. Putting people against each other, because of what they look like.” Kelley added.



One student says this is a smart move on the schools part.



“They shouldn’t be able to tell us what we can or can not wear, but I also think its good were trying to respectful of all students in Michigan State.” said Jill Muraski, MSU Student.



People are saying you can make the same argument with ‘Sparty.’



“According to this board you can say we should not be celebrating Sparty or we should not be appropriating that. Obviously though it’s Sparty, we love Sparty.” Kelley added.



Sergei says this isn’t the first micro-aggression board the dorm has put up.



As a resident he wants to see more positive boards.



“I think they can put a board up that says here how to build a great resume or here are the best places to eat at in East Lansing.” said Kelley.