MSU diversity officer turns down new job after criticism

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — After a petition calling on Paulette Granberry Russell, formerly MSU’s Title IX coordinator, to head California Polytechnic State University’s Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion, Granberry Russell has resigned, according to an e-mailed statement from Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong.

As of Thursday evening, a Change.org petition launched July 3 has accumulated more than 11,806 signatures asking Cal Poly’s university President Armstrong to rescind Russell’s offer. That petition worked.

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong wrote in a letter to the campus community that:

I am disappointed to share that Paulette Granberry Russell informed me today that she has rescinded her acceptance of the position with Cal Poly… I ask all of you to consider how you would feel if people who didn’t know you were posting inaccuracies about your character and contributing to a frenzy of undue negativity about you. Paulette, like all of us, is a human being and deserves to be treated fairly. I’m saddened to say that some members of our own Cal Poly community went so far as to publicly encourage others to make Paulette feel as unwelcome and uncomfortable as possible at Cal Poly. That is the antithesis of inclusion, love, empathy and respect. These values shouldn’t apply only some of the time or only to certain people. These are values that we espouse and live every day and that we seek to impart on our students. Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong

Background: California Polytechnic State University students, faculty and staff wrote a letter to President Jeffrey Armstrong July 6 expressing concerns with Russell’s handling of the Larry Nassar scandal that broke out in 2016. You can read the concerns and letter here.

A snapshot of the letter Cal Poly students, faculty and staff sent to Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong asking him to rescind Russell’s offer. Available online at: https://mustangnews.net/213290-2/

Russell is most well known for her role as the key witness in the trial of ex-MSU President Lou Anna K. Simons, whose trial focused on the accusations that Simon had lied to law enforcement about knowledge in 2014 of Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of more than 250 USA gymnasts and is now serving decades in prison.

“I was aware that in 2014 there was a sports medicine doc who was subject to a review,” Simon said in response to the question of whether she knew of any investigation involving Nassar prior to the story breaking in 2016. “But I was not aware of any of the substance of that review, the nature of the complaint that was all learned in ’16 after it became clear in the newspaper.”

Russell at that time was Simon’s former senior adviser and took the stand for cross-examination by Simon’s attorneys in April 2019.

Throughout questioning of Simon’s third day of preliminary exams, Granberry Russell testified she could not recall several key details about the case, including:

Whether or not she received a phone call from former Title IX Investigator Kristine Moore about the complaint against Nassar (Moore testified Monday she did make that call to Granberry Russell).

Whether or not handwritten notes on an agenda saying “COM incident,” or College of Osteopathic Medicine (where Nassar worked), was about Nassar specifically. She did testify that, to her knowledge, there were no other doctors at the College of Osteopathic Medicine under investigation at that time.

When she wrote on a folder used for a 2014 meeting with Simon the notes “COM incident” and “Sports med Dr. Nassar SA.” She testified that the note was not written after 2016.

Granberry Russell stated she did not recall several key details about the case, including if she told Simon any details about the Nassar case in 2014.

Here is Granberry Russell’s exact quote when asked by Judge Julie Reincke if it was possible she told Simon about Nassar:

“It’s possible, but again I cannot recall stating to President Simon the matter involving Larry Nassar at that meeting,” Granberry Russell testified. “I don’t have any notes that would cause me to trigger a memory of that.”

Granberry Russell’s testimony is key to the case, as prosecutors said it’s her notes written on a folder and agenda used in a May 2014 meeting with Simon that prove Simon knew about Nassar that year. Simon had told police she was not aware Nassar specifically was the subject of those allegations prior to 2016.

In October 2019, Simon faced two felony and two misdemeanor charges.

In May 2020, Judge John Maurer dismissed the case against Simon saying the evidence wasn’t sufficient.

Shortly after, the Michigan Attorney Generals office made plans to appeal an Eaton County judge’s decision to dismiss the charges against former Michigan State University President Lou Anna K Simon.

In a statement sent to 6 News, an official in the office said “We’re still thoroughly reviewing the opinion of the court but we believe the District Court judge that heard the testimony of the State’s witnesses firsthand and bound Dr. Simon over for trial made the right decision. We plan to appeal the circuit court’s decision to the Court of Appeals.”

The charges stem from speculation that Simon was aware of Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse.

Russell joined MSU in 1998 as a senior advisor to the president for diversity. She served as the director of the Office for Inclusion and Intercultural activities prior to leaving for Cal Poly.

Her duties included developing strategies to “advance a diverse university environment and for assessing the effectiveness of such efforts.”