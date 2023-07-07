LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -The FDA has fully approved the first drug that health experts say is proven to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

This comes after a 1,800-patient study showed some improvement for people in the early stage of the disease.

That study tracked a patient’s result on an 18-point scale measuring memory and other cognitive functions.

Although the results showed a difference of less than half a point after 18 months,

FDA officials said the results confirmed that the drug called Lecanamab was beneficial.

6 News spoke with a doctor from Michigan State University who has studied that drug.

He said that if someone is experiencing memory problems they need to make sure they get an accurate diagnosis first.

“Memory challenges can occur because of the medicines you’re on, they can occur because your body is not healthy and it’s not supporting the brain right, and they can occur because the brain is not working right for other reasons such as depression or anxiety. This sort of medicine wouldn’t be for any of those cases. The medication can have some really serious side effects including brain bleeding and brain swelling but it’s an important first step to understand that maybe we can slow the disease down by treating its cause,” Dr. Amit Sachev a doctor at MSU and Sparrow Hospital said.

With FDA approval, the drug Lecanamab is eligible for Medicare coverage.

Officials say the estimated cost of the drug is $26,000 a year.