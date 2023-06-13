DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University’s recent investment in the Fisher Building, an iconic and historic piece of downtown Detroit, adds another connection from Sparty to the Motor City.

MSU will support a lineup of of educational, administrative and community-facing functions within the building, while the MSU Research Foundation plans to open a start-up incubator inside the Fisher Building in late-2023.

“For decades, MSU has been working with partners in Detroit to support economic development, advance the arts, transform schools, improve health and sustain the environment,” said Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D.

The announcement follows MSU’s recent investment, through its endowment fund, in The Platform’s Piquette Flats affordable housing/adaptive reuse project, and other developments announced alongside MSU’s partnership with Henry Ford Health.

Designed by legendary architect Albert Kahn in 1928, the 635,000-square-foot building is a National Historic Landmark and considered “Detroit’s largest art object.”

