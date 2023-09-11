LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An official at MSU says tonight the university is still trying to get answers to 6 News’ questions about why the administration was not notified about Tucker’s admission.

MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff told the Spartan community in a letter Monday the university was not privy to the investigatory report or findings until they were published by USA Today early Sunday morning.

MSU suspended Tucker without pay effective Sunday. During a press conference at Spartan Stadium Sunday, officials said the suspension was the result of new information — namely the nature and details of the claims against Tucker and his admission to masturbating — published by the newspaper.

Although the complaint was filed in December 2022, administration leaders were unaware of the details of the allegations. They were aware the investigatory report had been completed July 25, but also say they were not privy to the details of the findings.