MSU expecting more than 9,000 first-year students this fall

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State’s campus will be seeing an 8% increase in first year students, with more than 9,200 Spartans set to start their year on Sept. 1.

This class represents the promise of a stronger future for the world. MSU is thrilled to have so many diverse students from the state of Michigan, our nation and the collective spaces around the globe to join us in making the world a better place.” Executive Director of Admissions and Recruitment John Ambrose

The incoming class had the opportunity to use the MSU test-optional application, allowing students the opportunity to apply for admission without submitting an SAT or ACT score. The test-optional application will be available for the next five years.

MSU received more than 50,000 applicants, with an 11% increase in applicants in the last year.

According to a release from MSU, the fall 2021 entering class also is one of MSU’s most diverse, with more than 600 Hispanic students – the largest entering cohort – and a 16% increase over last year in entering Asian students. Entering out-of-state African American enrollment also increased this fall, with a 103% spike over last year. Native American, Hawaiian-Pacific Islanders and students of two or more races are within MSU’s three-year average for enrollment.

I am eager to welcome this next generation of Spartans to our beautiful campus this fall. For many of us, this will be the first time we all are gathering together again for a robust and in-person Michigan State experience. While our work to keep our community safe from COVID-19 continues, I am encouraged by the number of students who are choosing MSU for a world-class education.” MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D

MSU is expected to continue on having the most in-state students in its entering class, with a near record-breaking number of students from Michigan high schools, more than the last 10 years.

The incoming class includes students from every state in the country.