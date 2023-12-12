EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The holidays are considered a time for family gatherings, gifts, and not-so-pleasant family dynamics. That’s why Elizabeth Dorrance Hall, Associate Professor of Communication at MSU is unveiling a few tips, so you don’t get ‘wrapped’ up in the drama.

“The holidays can be especially challenging for people that feel a little different from the rest of their family, because of how we’ve built this up in our society – especially in terms of you come home and these are the people you belong to, and you’re supposed to feel a certain way; it certainly isn’t that way for everybody,” Dorrance Hall said.

So, through her research, Dorrance Hall has developed 5 tips to survive holiday gatherings — so it’s full of cheer, instead of chaos.

Be honest about the stress you’re under with others Work on communicating throughout the year Lean into what you have in common to overcome differences Have an ally, like a sister, cousin, brother-in-law, or parent — you can rely upon at the gathering. Listen and validate

“I think the most important one is to listen genuinely and validate the people you’re speaking with – these are kind of core things about communication and building relationships that we talk about a lot in communication,” Dorrance Hall said.

According to Dorrance Hall, these are things we inherently know but often forget when we’re not setting out to intentionally build relationships with our family.