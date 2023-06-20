EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Extension has been awarded a $600,000 grant that will help support underserved adults with disabilities and Spanish-speaking communities.

Chronic pain and disease is challenging, but support and education can sometimes make all the difference.

To help Michigan residents with chronic illness, MSU Extension has been given $600,000 in federal funding from the United States Administration for Community Living.

The funding allows MSU Extension to expand its evidence-based chronic pain and disease self-management programming.

“Because of this grant, MSU Extension will be able to help even more Michiganders who are struggling with the challenges of chronic conditions,” said Cheryl Eschbach, director of MSU Extension’s health and nutrition programming. “We appreciate the funding opportunity to help even more Michiganders improve their health and their quality of life.”

MSU Extension will partner with four agencies: Area Agencies on Aging, the Arthritis Foundation of Michigan, and the Disability Network of Northern Michigan to deliver four programs:

Walk With Ease , a six-week, evidence-based walking program that teaches participants how to address pain and stiffness from conditions like osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia.

, a six-week, evidence-based walking program that teaches participants how to address pain and stiffness from conditions like osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia. Chronic Pain Self-Management Program , which teaches participants skills such balancing activity and rest, exercising safely, healthy eating, and more.

, which teaches participants skills such balancing activity and rest, exercising safely, healthy eating, and more. Chronic Disease Self-Management Program , which teaches participants skills such as medication management, how to deal with emotional challenges, treatment evaluation, and more.

, which teaches participants skills such as medication management, how to deal with emotional challenges, treatment evaluation, and more. Tomando Control de su Salud, the Spanish-language version of CDSMP.

A special focus will be placed on bringing the programming to communities in Michigan which has high rates of arthritis, and recruitment efforts will center on adults with disabilities and Spanish-speaking and Latinx adults.

MSU Extension plans to enroll around 1,000 participants as part of the grant work.

For more information, you can visit the program’s official website.