EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A group of faculty members at Michigan State University said they’re taking a ‘major step forward’ in their efforts to unionize.

The Union of Tenure System Faculty (UTSF) said it’s only one of two employment groups on campus that do not have the right to collective bargaining. UTSF includes professors, researchers, librarians, and others who want to advocate for their wages, benefits, working conditions, and more.

“We want to have a voice in the decisions that are being made that are affecting students and the faculty in all of campus,” NiCole Buchanan said who is with UTSF. “Our efforts to unionize here have actually gone back to 2019. And so, we’ve been working to try and figure out ‘How do we create a union here?’ We started collecting support cards about a year and a half ago and have been moving that effort forward.”

Buchanan said now that they have the support from a majority of the faculty, they’ve taken strides in gaining formal recognition with the state and the university. She added that he has high hopes in the fact that the Board of Trustees passed a resolution (link to “resolution” AA1 Collective Bargaining STAMP.pdf (msu.edu) ) more than two years ago stating the school would not interfere with employees forming unions.

“So then, we went ahead and not only filed with the Michigan Employment Relations Commission for permission to go forward with a vote for a faculty union, but we also sent letters to the Board of Trustees and the president-elect asking them to honor the agreement. Given that they have a legally binding document saying that they would not interfere with the development of the union, they would honor the development if that’s what the faculty wanted,” she added.

The current MSU faculty member said that she’s looking forward to getting things underway.

“Since filing the letter with the Board of Trustees, we have now heard back from their attorneys. They’re requesting additional time. So, we’re hoping by the end of January we’ll have a meeting with them to figure out how we’re going to move forward collaboratively. You know, this has been a slower than usual process in their response, but we are confident that they plan to work collaboratively with us and to honor the agreements they’ve already made,” Buchanan said.

6 News reached out Michigan State on the matter and was provided a statement.

“The university plans to work with the tenure faculty on a mutual card check process per the Board of Trustees resolution approved in December 2021 and following the state Public Employment Relations Act,” a spokesperson said.