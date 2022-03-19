EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –March Madness is in full swing. It’s a big month for basketball fans and for bars and restaurants.

There was no shortage of MSU fans out and about in Downtown East Lansing cheering on the Spartans for their game against Davidson.

Owner of El Azteco, Johnny Vlahakis, said its been a busy week for him.

“All the students just got back from spring break and we had perfect weather for St. Patrick’s day yesterday and so everybody was out moving around,” Vlahakis said.

Now with the Spartans still in March Madness, he does not see it letting up.

“Everybody usually gets pretty excited in this town for it. It’ll just keep everything going,” Vlahakis said.

He said business during this years basketball tournament feels like a slam dunk compared to last.

“This time last year we were at 6 people to table, 6 foot distancing, half capacity, 11 o’clock curfew. So yeah, its a complete 180 from last year to this year with no restrictions and being able to get back to some normalcy,” Vlahakis said.

Fans said they’re always ready to cheer on the Spartans, especially during March Madness.

“Good to be back…it feels great! We’re having a great time,” said a group of MSU fans.