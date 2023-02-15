EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Farms around campus are opening their doors as part of an effort to support one another and provide animal therapy to anyone in the community.

“There’s something about an animal bond that I can’t describe,” said Faith Cullens-Nobis, the Director of the South Campus Animal Farms.

Cullens-Nobis is also a former MSU student. She said she knew she wanted to do something for her community after Monday night’s events, but she wasn’t sure where to start.

“How do we support each other?” Faith asked.

After someone suggested they open the farms to the local community, that’s what Cullens-Nobis decided to do.

Students said it’s just another way that shows how the Spartan community sticks together.

“It’s really good to have a place for the students to come and have resources available to them to get together,” said MSU law student Kaitlyn Basel. “You know animal therapy obviously is so important and can be so helpful, and I think it’s great that we can kind of have an outlet where we can all come together and support each other.”

MSU law student Hannah gates called the experience peaceful.

“Honestly, it was kind of just peaceful and really nothing was going through my mind. So, that’s kind of nice just to be connected with the animals and just focusing on the animals instead of everything else that is going on,” said Gates.

MSU’s farm is not the only one showing extra support.

Marni Goodwin and the non-profit Canines for Change are bringing their dogs to campus.

“I think it’s a serotonin release for these kids and it’s a way for them to decompress and it’s not just for the kids. It’s for the faculty and the staff,” Goodwin said. “There really isn’t anyone in this community that’s been untouched by this tragedy so I think it just gives them you know a moment for a release, something positive.”

For Cullins-Nobis, she hopes with every interaction the community can find a moment of solitude.

“Some comradery here in touching the animals and petting the animals,” continued Cullens-Nobis. “We are here. We’re here 7 days a week to come out and visit anytime people need not just today.”

If you missed out Wednesday, the MSU farms will be open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.