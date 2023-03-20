LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In case you have had your head under a rock for the last day, the Michigan State Spartans are headed back to the Sweet 16.

The Spartans weren’t the odds-on favorite to get this far, but for those who believed in them, the payoff could’ve been worth it.

Despite the tournament seeding, Vegas still has Michigan State as a favorite over Kansas State on Thursday.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists MSU, the No. 7 seed in the East Region, as a 2-point favorite over Kansas State, the No. 3 seed.

The Spartans were slight underdogs when they played the No. 2 seed Marquette on Sunday, but were able to pull out a victory anyways.

Overall, Michigan gambling has been worth its weight in gold as the state reported more than $170 million in total gross receipts in February.

Despite an 8% decrease from January, the numbers are expected to go up thanks to March Madness.