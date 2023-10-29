LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University’s seemingly inadvertent projection of Adolf Hitler onto the Spartan Stadium videoboard ahead of its rivalry football game Oct. 21 has made it into the script of the Oct. 28 Saturday Night Live recording.

Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” sketch anchor Colin Jost read the news, saying: “Michigan State apologized after an image of Adolf Hitler appeared on a stadium video board at a football game. Even more upsetting, it was during the Kiss Cam.”

The comedy sketch then went on to show a sketch image of a woman’s reaction while being shown next to Hitler on the stadium “Kiss Cam.”

MSU ‘Hitler Kiss Cam’ sketch on Saturday Night Live, Oct. 28, 2023 (Image/Saturday Night Live YouTube)

The controversial projection of Hitler’s image, which was part of a pregame trivia quiz from an outside YouTube channel, has been the subject of commentary by everyone from MSU’s Board of Trustees to MSU alumni Magic Johnson.

MSU has since then suspended an unnamed employee who they said was involved in the incident.