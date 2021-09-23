MSU food service hours changing due to COVID-19

A face mask on the Sparty statue inside the the Michigan State University Student Union is seen on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Students at Michigan universities are receiving emails from their schools welcoming them back for the fall, but a cloud of concern is hovering because of the coronavirus pandemic. To go online or to come in person has been the debate, but since Michigan State University announced Tuesday it will go online for the next semester, the debate is reaching a fever pitch. (AP Photo/Anna Nichols)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Spartans may have to revise their dinner plans.

Michigan State University released a statement on Thursday outlining the new hours of operation due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19.

The changes also bring limited menus and limited dining options. Dining halls will also be closed to non-students.

Below is a list of changes provided by MSU in a press release:

Heritage Commons at Landon 

Monday-Friday

  • 7-10:30 a.m. (continental breakfast)
  • 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (lunch)
  • 2-3:30 p.m. (limited menu)

Saturday-Sunday

  • CLOSED


The Vista at Shaw

Monday-Friday

  • 7-10:30 a.m. (breakfast)
  • 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (lunch)
  • 2-3:30 p.m. (limited menu)

Saturday-Sunday

  • CLOSED

Students living in West Circle halls like Landon can visit Brody Square as their alternative dining location and students living in Shaw can visit The Gallery at Snyder/Phillips as their alternative dining location. 

Starbucks will reduce hours of operation to the following:

  • 1855 Place: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday,
    9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Wells Hall: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; Closed on weekends

Sparty’s mini-markets which did not open in the fall will remain closedAdditionally, the following locations will have a delayed start to offering mobile ordering:

  • Sparty’s in Brody, Case and Hubbard
  • The Vista at Shaw
  • Starbucks at 1855 Place and Wells Hall
  • MSU Union Food Court

