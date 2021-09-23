MSU food service hours changing due to COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Spartans may have to revise their dinner plans.
Michigan State University released a statement on Thursday outlining the new hours of operation due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19.
The changes also bring limited menus and limited dining options. Dining halls will also be closed to non-students.
Below is a list of changes provided by MSU in a press release:
Heritage Commons at Landon
Monday-Friday
- 7-10:30 a.m. (continental breakfast)
- 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (lunch)
- 2-3:30 p.m. (limited menu)
Saturday-Sunday
- CLOSED
The Vista at Shaw
Monday-Friday
- 7-10:30 a.m. (breakfast)
- 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (lunch)
- 2-3:30 p.m. (limited menu)
Saturday-Sunday
- CLOSED
Students living in West Circle halls like Landon can visit Brody Square as their alternative dining location and students living in Shaw can visit The Gallery at Snyder/Phillips as their alternative dining location.
Starbucks will reduce hours of operation to the following:
- 1855 Place: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday,
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Wells Hall: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; Closed on weekends
Sparty’s mini-markets which did not open in the fall will remain closed. Additionally, the following locations will have a delayed start to offering mobile ordering:
- Sparty’s in Brody, Case and Hubbard
- The Vista at Shaw
- Starbucks at 1855 Place and Wells Hall
- MSU Union Food Court