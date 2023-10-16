Watch the Monday MSU football press conference live on this page at 12:30 p.m.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s officially rivalry week for the University of Michigan and Michigan State University’s football teams.

MSU suffered its fourth straight loss this weekend and sits at 2-4 on the season. The Spartans took a 24-6 lead into the fourth quarter against Rutgers on Saturday and allowed 21 points in the final quarter of a 27-24 defeat.

Interim head coach Harlon Barnett will meet with the media at 12:30 p.m. on Monday to preview the game.

The second ranked Wolverines come to East Lansing with a 7-0 record and a 19-game winning streak in Big Ten play. Michigan’s last loss in conference play came against MSU in 2021, when Kenneth Walker III famously scored five touchdowns.

Kickoff between the Spartans and Wolverines is set for 7:30 on NBC.