EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After being on a bye last week, Michigan State football is back to its game-week routine.

The Spartans are currently on a three-game losing streak, with the latest loss coming at Iowa on Sept. 30, 26-16.

Quarterback Noah Kim threw three interceptions against the Hawkeyes and has just one touchdown in the last three games.

Barnett said after the loss to Iowa, the quarterback position was going to be evaluated during the bye week to see if a change is needed.

Kickoff between MSU and Rutgers is scheduled for Saturday at 12 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

If you can’t view the livestream here at or after 12:30 p.m., hit refresh.