MSU Football returns to play in front of a nearly full house

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “It feels really good, you know. Everyone is looking forward to it and like you said, a year off, not a lot of people got that experience last year. So yeah, I think the atmosphere is going to be really fun and everyone is going to you know just enjoying being together and being able to win us our team,” said MSU Student Tate Yonker.

After a long year of crowd restrictions, MSU athletics say they expect a near-capacity crowd for the first home game of the year, more than 75 thousand people.

“We’re ready for Spartan football to be back, and we want to remind people that this is a team effort between us and the community to keep Spartan Stadium safe,” said MSU Police officer Chris Rozman.

With the return of Spartan football, stadium rules are also returning – rules like no tobacco products.

And this year brings a new one: masks are required in all indoor spaces

Rozman also says leave your bag at home

“If you have a bag that you need to bring for a medical reason, we have dedicated gates for medical needs. And if you have any personal effects you need to bring in, we recommend people bring them in a clear gallon-sized bag to comply with the bag policy,” said Rozman.

As for how they plan to deal with the large crowd size with multiple events taking place in the area, he says they rely on the teamwork between multiple police agencies from Meridian Township to Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are grateful for their assistance and they add to our security plan and help us keep a safe environment on campus,” said Rozman.

With safety plans in place, MSU is ready for another game day.