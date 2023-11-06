EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For the first time since taking over Spartan football as the interim head coach, Harlon Barnett hosted his weekly press conference after guiding the Spartans to victory.

On Saturday, MSU took down Nebraska 20-17 at Spartan Stadium in a Big 10 conference matchup — ended a six-game losing streak that began with a loss at home against Washington in September.

The MSU defense forced three Nebraska turnovers and tied a season-high with seven sacks.

Next up for the Spartans, is a trip to Columbus to take on No. 1 Ohio State, who beat Rutgers, 35-16, on Saturday to improve to 9-0 this season.

MSU is in a rough spot historically against OSU, having last beat the Buckeyes in 2015 and been outscored 157-39 in the latest three meetings.