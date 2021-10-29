MSU vs. U-M game day preparations underway: What to know

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — The big game between Michigan and Michigan State football is Saturday, Oct. 30 beginning at noon. A game so big, that Governor Gretchen Whitmer officially declared the week, rivalry week.

The kickoff between Michigan State University ranked No. 8, and the University of Michigan, ranked No. 6, will be at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, starting at noon, with tailgating beginning at 7 a.m.

The City of East Lansing will have thousands of visitors from across the country, including major national brands that have been setting up all week, like, ESPN, Barstool Sports and Fox’s Big Noon Kick-Off.

The game marks the 114th meeting between the Spartans and the Wolverines, and Michigan State has won 9 of the last 13 match-ups, and this year, the nation is watching to see who wins.





While officials are excited to welcome fans into the stadium, they do want to remind people of a few things before they head in like no bags being allowed in the stadium and face coverings being required for all indoor spaces, including the concourse and all stairways.

Those with alcohol must remember that alcohol is not allowed on all roadways on and off-campus, or in public spaces like downtown East Lansing.



Officials from both schools posted to social media asking that everyone stay safe, kind and wear a mask in designated areas.