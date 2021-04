Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier (15) grabs a pass over Virginia Tech guard Landers Nolley II (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier has entered the transfer portal.

Kithier started 14 games for MSU in 2020-21 and averaged 2.4 points per game and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Kithier is from Clarkston, Michigan and played three years for the Spartans. Kithier joins Rocket Watts and Jack Hoiberg as the third member of the team to enter the transfer portal so far this season.

It is not known where Kithier will transfer at this time.