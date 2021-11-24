MSU frat suspended after student dies

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Pi Alpha Phi, a fraternity at Michigan State University has been suspended following the death of a student over the weekend.

East Lansing police responded to a home in the 400 block of Stoddard avenue Saturday morning around 2:30. It’s home to the the Pi-Alpha-Phi fraternity. When police arrived they found 4 people passed out. One was not breathing. Officers and medical workers from the East Lansing Fire Department (ELFD) administered CPR and medical treatment, but the person was unable to be revived.

MSU and East Lansing Police are not releasing the student’s name.

However, today university officials say that the death of that student was related to a fraternity, and that the fraternity has been suspended pending an investigation.

That means that the fraternity can no longer host events on campus, access any of their university funds or attempt to recruit students to join their group.

The national board for Pi Alpha Phi sent 6 News this statement.

Pi Alpha Phi is saddened to share the passing of a member of the Michigan State University chapter of Pi Alpha Phi. We wish to extend our thoughts and condolences to the student’s family, friends, and entire community.



We are launching our own internal investigation while cooperating with authorities. The local chapter has been placed on interim suspension pending outcome of the investigation. We have encouraged all members to cooperate with the investigation.



Pi Alpha Phi has policies prohibiting hazing and underage drinking. It is the obligation of each chapter and its members to abide by these policies, the rules of the university, and the law.



Violations of Pi Alpha Phi’s policies by the local chapter or its members may lead to disciplinary action, including permanent suspension of the chapter and expulsion of its members.

Now, while the university has not confirmed the name of the student that died MSU’s office of cultural and academic transitions an Instagram photo in remembrance of Phat Nuin and says there will be a vigil next week on Monday.

An MSU spokesperson says there are resources available for any student who is in need of counseling. The crisis line number is (517) 355-8270.