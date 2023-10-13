LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Livonia man who died in a motorcycle crash in East Lansing Wednesday night has been identified as 19-year-old Jack Swamba, a 2022 graduate of Detroit Catholic Central High School, the school hockey team confirmed in a social media post on Thursday.

The post, which pictured Swamba in a Shamrock hockey game, said: “One of the toughest and hardest working individuals we have ever had the pleasure of calling a Shamrock. Rest easy Jack.”

Swamba was a freshman at Michigan State University, according to an online publication from his hometown area.

East Lansing Police said the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday when the driver of a vehicle was heading north and turned left toward Lake Lansing Rd.