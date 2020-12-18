MSU graduates enter the unknown workforce

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- Graduates across the country are now entering the job force at a time when unemployment numbers are higher than normal.

This weekend Michigan State students will enter that workforce. And while it can be scary, Michigan State University officials say this year they’ve had a record number of opportunities for students to meet employers.

“Over 30 career fairs were held this fall. With strong employer interest. That’s a record number of career fairs. And then another record number set up for spring,” said Karin Hanson, Director of Employer Relations and Communications.

The university says more doors have opened when it comes to recruitment from companies around the nation because of new virtual abilities, and students say they have helped.

“Even though it wasn’t the same as being in person it was still helpful for you to go and learn about the different companies going into their different group sessions,” said 2020 MSU graduate Jordan Robinson

The university says they’ve noticed that students are still finding jobs- it’s just taking them longer than before. They will however continue to have job opportunity workshops as often as possible.