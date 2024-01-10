EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As students are finding their way back to Michigan State University’s campus for the start of the new semester, they’re finding parking tickets popping up on their vehicles.

The winter months are typically the time when MSU students trade in their walking shoes for car keys.

“I have classes that are like a 45-minute walk, so I would prefer not to do that,” MSU Student Madeleine Madigan said.

The MSU Department of Police and Public Safety Building. (WLNS)

But when more students drive to class, more parking tickets are given out.

MSU’s Department of Police and Public Safety (MSUDPS said they’ve handed out 97,585 parking citations in 2023.

“So, that can include a number of things,” Department Spokesperson Dana Whyte said. “People potentially parking in different metered locations or permitted spots.”

When it comes to how much money was made off of the tickets, Whyte said the department keeps track of those numbers per fiscal year.

Starting from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, $1,375,686.62 was brought in. This number is down from the previous fiscal year, where $1,486,834.96 was collected.

Whyte added that all of the funding from the parking violations goes back into the parking infrastructure on campus.

“The money from the citations goes towards safety improvements on campus. So, that can be parking related things such as signage, road repairs if different areas need to be repaved,” she said.

Students said they hope they eventually see it used for more parking locations on campus.

If anyone has questions regarding parking on campus or would like to learn more, you can contact the department at 517-355-2221 and ask to speak with the parking division.