EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been a huge year for the Michigan State hockey team.

For the first time since the 2015-2016 campaign, MSU is the number five seed in this weekend’s Big Ten Tournament. The Spartans finished fifth in the standings with 34 points, which is a tie for its second best finish of all time.

Not bad for a team that was predicted to finish dead last in the Big Ten.

Head coach Adam Nightingale does not want the season to come to its end with this weekend’s Big Ten Tournament match up against Notre Dame in South Bend.

He sat down with Audrey Dahlgren of the MSU Coaches Show to discuss the big game.

“The big thing for our team, we’ve always talked about focusing on things you can control. At this point now, we know we’re playing on the road and playing a really good team. We just got to focus on having a good start to the series,” Nightingale said.

Nightingale also talked about the potential his team has to snap a long losing streak in the Big Ten Tournament.

“Whatever happened in the past, we can’t control that. The goal for us this year is to really win some respect in college hockey and I think we have earned some, but not to the level we want to. This weekend is another opportunity to do that,” Nightingale said.

You can watch the full interview with Adam Nightingale in the video player above.