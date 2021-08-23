MSU Health Care and HAP join forces to improve senior healthcare

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– MSU Health Care and Health Alliance Plan (HAP) based in the Detroit area will join forces and educate the public about different insurance coverage this fall to senior citizens.

The groups will speak about HMO and PPO insurance plans. These insurance policies will provide senior citizens with a zero-dollar premium.

The goal for HAP insurance and MSU Health Care is to provide affordable Medicare options to Michigan senior citizens. This new partnership will also share research, address healthcare disparities in under-represented communities, and expand training.

“We are delighted to expand the Henry Ford/MSU partnership through this program,” said Michael Genord M.D., HAP’s President and CEO. “As a Michigan-based insurer, HAP is committed to providing a personalized customer experience, and we’re proud to say that our customer satisfaction consistently scores high marks with our members. That was demonstrated yet again when we were recently ranked highest in member satisfaction among commercial health plans in the Michigan region, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study℠”

“The partnership with HAP is critical to our mission to improve the health of our communities,” said Seth Ciabotti, CEO for MSU Health Care. “Research has shown that lack of insurance is a barrier to receiving timely health screenings and preventive care. Through the HAP/MSU Health Care partnership exceptional health care and cost-effective insurance opportunities come together to support better health outcomes.”

For more information about HAP and MSU Health Care click the attached links.