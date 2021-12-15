MSU Health Care opens COVID-19 testing site at Spartan Stadium

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to health officials, Michigan is seeing a record number of hospitalizations and an increase in new COVID-19 cases, and more are expected during the holidays.

This has urged officials at Michigan State University to re-open a large on-campus testing site, the U.S. has just reached a record number of deaths, totalling up to 800k people who have died from COVID-19.

MSU healthcare will collaborate with NxGen MDx in opening its COVID-19 testing site at Spartan Stadium, saying the site is purposely being set up for students and staff, prior to the holiday break.

The site will provide overnight results and high-quality COVID-19 testing, which includes Influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus known as RSV for pediatric patients.

The site will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. closing daily for lunch breaks from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. with no appointment needed, but scheduling one is is recommended.

It is open to the general public, but it is primarily for MSU students and staff. According to MSU officials, the site is needed now and hopes it helps people know their status and slow the spread.

“The ability of NxGen MDx to provide quality testing, online scheduling, and results in a timely manner is vital to the health of our community,” said Kristine Allen, Chief Nursing Officer for MSU Health Care.

The testing site will be walk-up and offer free parking. As this story develops and more information is provided on the setup, 6 News will continue to keep the article updated.

To schedule an appointment you can click here.