EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Patients with various rare health conditions will soon have access to specialty medication through MSU Health Care Pharmacy.

MSU Health Care Pharmacy has been awarded a specialty accreditation that will allow the pharmacy to dispense specialty medication for conditions such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, anemia from chronic kidney disease or cancer chemotherapy, and psoriasis, according to a press release on Tuesday from the pharmacy.

The accreditation comes from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), an organization than measures the quality of health care organizations and pharmacies in the United States.

According to RxBenefits, specialty medications are the fastest-growing pharmaceuticals in the U.S., accounting for nearly 80% of new drug introductions.