MSU Healthcare at South Hagadorn will be closed Monday due to a power outage

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan State Healthcare services at 4660 South Hagadorn continues to face a power outage, and services will remain closed on Monday.

MSU Health Care Pharmacy will be restricted to pick-up and delivery of prescriptions that have already been filed. However, no new prescriptions will be filled for this location due to the outage.

The power outage has not impacted MSU Health Care services at 4650 South Hagadorn road and offices will remain open.

For more information visit Michigan State University’s Health Care website.