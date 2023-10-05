LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An attorney for Brenda Tracy tells 6 News the administrative hearing on her sexual harassment complaint against fired MSU Football Coach Mel Tucker has completed.

The administrative hearing officer on the case will now have 20 days to issue findings.

Hearings were originally scheduled for Thursday and Friday. But Tucker refused to attend the hearings. Instead, his legal team released a letter to MSU officials claiming the evidence showed the investigation was flawed, and contesting his firing.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Tucker was accused by Tracy, who is anti-sexual assault educator and sexual assault survivor, of sexual harassment. Both acknowledge Tucker masturbated during a phone call with her. But Tucker says it was consensual, she says it wasn’t.

MSU suspended Tucker on Sept. 10 without pay when the details of the investigation were revealed by USA Today. He was fired by the university, for cause, on Sept. 27.