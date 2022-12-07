EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University hosted special safety training Wednesday for the East Lansing Fire Department to learn how to emergencies involving electric vehicles.

The university says while EVs are at least as safe as gas-powered cars they present unique challenges during emergencies that emergency responders need to be ready for.

This event allowed firefighters to learn new skills like disconnecting an EV battery and making sure its systems are not energized.

“We’ve got 42 vehicles now, electric vehicles, so we wanted to be proactive and have emergency responders know what we have and then be able to respond appropriately if there’s if there’s an emergency,” said Brian Watts, Director of Transportation Services at MSU.

Michigan State University plans to add hundreds of electric vehicles to its fleet in the coming years.