EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A week after claiming Broad College of Business Dean Sanjay Gupta resigned, Michigan State University now states he was removed from the position. The University is now hiring an outside counsel to review the dean’s dismissal.

“The removal of Sanjay Gupta as Dean of the Broad College of Business was implemented by the Provost of the University with the support of the President. The authority to remove a dean is vested in the Provost, and the propriety of that act is the responsibility of the President. The Board of Trustees is responsible for the oversight and governance of the University and has retained outside counsel to review the administration’s decision in this matter,” MSU Board of Trustees Vice Chair Dan Kelly said in a statement on Tuesday.

On August 17, MSU spokesperson Emily Guerrant told MSU’s student newspaper The State News that Gupta had resigned.

As of Tuesday it appears Gupta is still a professor at MSU.