MSU holds virtual graduation for the class of 2020

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University graduates tuned in for their virtual graduation on Saturday. They turned their tassels from home and are getting their diploma in the mail.

MSU was forced to cancel its in-person 2020 commencements due to COVID-19. Classes were moved online back in March.

For many, this virtual ceremony wasn’t a surprise.

During the graduation ceremony, MSU’s President Samuel L. Stanely Jr. said this virtual graduation does not replace an in-person commencement in the future.

“Today we salute those who earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in the spring of 2020,” Stanley said. “I give you my promise that those we honor today will have the opportunity to return to campus for an in-person commencement ceremony.”