MSU Homecoming: Parade and game details with healthy tailgate foods

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Michigan State University’s (MSU) Homecoming Parade will take place this Friday, Oct.1, starting at 6 p.m. in East Lansing.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Spartans Journey Together”. The 2021 parade will begin at the Abbot-Burcham intersection and travel south on Abbot Road, east on Grand River Avenue, south at Farm Lane, then onto the MSU campus, and end at the intersection of Farm and Shaw lanes.

Several streets and intersections in East Lansing will be closed off, and officials are asking that people sport their Sparty gear or green and white colors and line the streets of the parade route.

These streets near the East Lansing Hannah Community Center (ELHCC)

will be closed Friday, Oct. 1 for parade staging:

• Abbot Road, between Oxford Road/Whitehills Drive and Burcham Drive,

from 2:30-7 p.m.

• Centerlawn Avenue, from Abbot Road to Forest Street, from 2:30-7 p.m.

• Northlawn Avenue, from Abbot Road to Forest Street, from 2:30-7 p.m.

• Evergreen Avenue, from Centerlawn Avenue to Northlawn Avenue, from

2:30-7 p.m.

• Forest Street, from Centerlawn Avenue to Northlawn Avenue, from 2:30-7

p.m.

• Fern Street, from Abbot Road to Evergreen Avenue, from 2:30-7 p.m.

• Burcham Drive (westbound), between Old Hickory Lane and Abbot Road,

from 2:30-7:15 p.m.

• Please note that additional streets may be blocked temporarily leading to

the parade route

Approximate road reopening times are as follows:

• Abbot Road, from Burcham Drive and Grand River Avenue, from 5:30-

7:15 p.m.

• Grand River Avenue, between Abbot Road and Farm Lane, from 5:30-

7:15 p.m.

HEALTHY TAILGATE FOODS:

To stay healthy during tailgating season, dietitian, Sarah Smith, from Sparrow hospital says to always try and eat your normal meals, and remember to not overeat, and stay hydrated.