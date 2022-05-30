EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A World War One veteran and Michigan State University alum received a special honor more than 100 years ago, a plaque on campus.

Just recently a change was made to it to honor his legacy.

Cosmer Leveaux served in the U.S. Army and he studied forestry at MSU graduating in the class of 1918.

His name was placed on a plaque on campus more than 100 years ago, but now he has a new one thanks to one faculty’s discovery.

“This all started with me photographing the original plaque,” said Derrick Turner, MSU’s multimedia coordinator.

Cosmer Leveaux died on a battlefield in France shortly after graduating from MSU. He was honored at the university for his sacrifice in 1919. His name was etched into a plaque near Cowles House on campus where it sat for more than a century.

This plaque stayed put until Turner took a picture of it and noticed some things weren’t right.

“So researching, I found out that his name was misspelled on the plaque, and the date that he was killed was also incorrect,” said Turner.

That’s when he decided to take action.

After a few calls, MSU agreed to fix the plaque and even held a private ceremony with Leveaux’s relatives.

His nephew and niece drove 16 hours from Rochester, New York to see it all happen.

“How many places how many people will do this. I just think Michigan State is special for doing this tribute to a guy who’s, you know,” said John Leveaux, Cosmer’s newphew.

Turner isn’t related to Leveaux, but now he says he’ll always be tied to him.

“That person who lived, and who’s life is gone, 103 years, there’s a connection now to this Spartan. So, it’s pretty cool, because now we’re connected. Forever connected,” he said.

And as for the original plaque that was made over a hundred years ago, it was turned over to leveaux’s family during the ceremony.