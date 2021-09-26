MSU hospitality services hope to get more staff at hiring fair

MSU Residential and Hospitality Services are facing a hiring shortage. They hope to hire more employees at their hiring fair Sept. 30th.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With Michigan State University having the largest freshmen class ever this year and students back on campus officials with MSU say they don’t have the staffing to keep up in dining halls.

Officials with MSU’s residential and hospitality services told 6 news they normally have around 4000 student employees and now there’s only a little more than 400 this school year.

“In order to deliver the outstanding Spartan experience that we’re known for, we’re going to need more staff,” said Katie Cooper, Chief Communications Officer for MSU Residential and Hospitality Services.

Lately, Cooper has had to take on other roles.

“I helped serve 1200 tacos and 40 pounds of sour cream. Administrative team members are working an extra 8 hours every week in the dining halls,” she said.



With the biggest freshman class in history at MSU and only have a tenth of student workers than usual, two dining halls have had to close their doors, they’ve increased to-go meals, and …..



“We hope these are temporary measures and as soon as we’re able to fill these jobs we’ll be able to reopen those locations,” she said.

For MSU student Matthew Selini, he’s not happy with the new changes.

“I live up in North neighborhood so they closed our dining hall on weekends, and for dinner now. So it’s just kind of ridiculous I have to walk half a mile down here to get food,” said Selini.

For other students like Nick Ensing, it just depends on the time.



” Usually around 8 o’clock it gets busy, you usually have to wait 5 to 10 minutes to get something. They’re doing great, the staff is very helpful,” said Ensing.



Cooper says the need for staff is urgent, and there’s a hiring fair this week to try and get more employees.

” We’re looking for smiling faces, and friendly attitudes, and willing hands.” 8:49 9:09 “We will be interviewing people on the spot,” said Cooper.

They hope to fill 1200 positions from this week’s hiring fair, and other events in the future.



“If we aren’t able to fill these roles, we will have to continue with people working many many hours of overtime and that’s a strain and a stress that we don’t want to put on people,” said Cooper.

Positions are open to everyone. The hiring fair will be this Thursday, September 30th at the Breslin Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you’re interested in applying, you can find the link here.