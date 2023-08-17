EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University will be hosting its first Abilities, Opportunities and Future of Work Conference.

The two-day conference will take place at the Minskoff Pavilion in MSU’s Eli Broad College of Business on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18.

Speakers from MSU, and the public and private sectors of the workforce will come together to discuss topics centered on creating actionable solutions for enhancing opportunities for disability employment.

MSU’s College of Business, the MSU Center for Ethically and Socially Responsible Leadership and the MSU Center for Services, Training and Research for Independence and Desired Employment (STRIDE) have partnered with Michigan Rehabilitation Services, the Michigan Office of Labor and Opportunity and Peckham, Inc. to put together the conference.

The event will take place at 103 Eppley Center, East Lansing, MI.

Speakers begin at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 17, and 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 18.