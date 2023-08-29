EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The MSU Center for Community Engaged Learning and MSU Alumni invite you to participate in the 15th Annual “Fill the Bus” event.

The event strives to give local students and families an equal start for the new school year.

Students can donate new school supplies (crayons, #2 pencils, markers, notebooks and/or folders) at the Center for Community Engaged Learning located in the Student Services Building, Suite 101.

You can also make a monetary donation online through MSU’s CrowdPower fundraising page.

For more information and/or to make a donation, click here.