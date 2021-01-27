MSU hosting virtual forum on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Leaders with Michigan State University are holding a virtual forum centered around the COVID-19 vaccine and how it’s making its way across the state.

The event is being organized by the university’s institute for public policy and social research team.

These researchers are bringing in the state’s top health authorities and infectious disease specialists for the discussion.

Another topic in the forum will be the state’s guidelines on the vaccine, along with its availability throughout the state.

The online vaccine forum is scheduled to begin later this morning on Zoom.