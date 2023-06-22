EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University’s Broad College of Business is hosting its second annual free, three-day entrepreneurship camp for rising high school juniors and seniors this week.

The Entrepreneur Leadership Initiative High School Camp intends to help students “better understand how to navigate challenges to success based on their identities, develop themselves as young rising professionals, build relationships with mentors and become familiar with MSU and the college experience,” according to a statement from the university.

They keynote speaker is MSU alumna Tamira Chapman, president, CEO and founder of Storehouse In A Box LLC, which was named the eighth-fastest growing woman-owned company by JP Morgan Chase and the Women Presidents Organization in 2022.

“Our camp helps high school students look at problems and discover opportunities, not obstacles. It teaches them skills such as creativity, emotional intelligence and teamwork,” said Desiree Melfi Bozzo, director of student success and advising in MSU’s Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

“These are skills that they will use their entire lives to reach any level of success imaginable,” Melfi Bozzo said.