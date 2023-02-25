EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University is hosting an all-day dance marathon on Saturday as a fundraiser for sick children.

The annual event is known as Spartython and it is dedicated toward raising money for University of Michigan Health at the Sparrow Children’s Center, which is mid-Michigan’s only Children’s Miracle Network hospital.

It began at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning and will run until 8 p.m. at the IM Circle at MSU.

Last year’s event was able to raise more than $32,000.

Organizer Maddy Fleury said that while the tragic shooting on MSU’s campus has impacted the community greatly, she believes people can still pull together to help fulfill Spartython’s mission.

“Although we understand campus may not feel like it once did, we plan to spend the day bringing people together in support of an amazing cause as we planned,” said Maddy Fleury, Spartython 2023 President, in a press release. “We refuse to let something so unprecedented stand in the way of joining hands as a community to support Sparrow Children’s Center and to support one another as we move forward from the unthinkable.

To donate to Spartython you can visit spartython.weebly.com.