MSU hosts first in a series of Q&A’s about uncertainties of returning to campus in the fall

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– There are many concerns about in-person learning during a pandemic, especially when it comes to universities with tens of thousands of students.

Monday evening Michigan State University staff hosted a virtual “Spartan Fireside” Q&A about how the school plans to respond to the uncertainties around COVID-19 this fall.

The discussion, which was hosted by Mark Largent, Dean of Undergraduate Studies and Jeff Grabill, Associate Provost for Teaching, Learning, and Technology, was the first of a three-part series. Kelly Millenbah, Director of Academic and Student Affairs, and Dave Weismantel, University Physician took part in the conversation.

More than 100 questions were submitted. Below are a few of the most common.

Q: What will classes look like?

A: MSU plans to have about 50 percent of their classes online, 25 percent face to face, and 25 percent hybrid– which is a mix of online and in-person instruction. This learning style allows staff to reduce the number of students in the classroom. “Even pre-pandemic we had a bunch of classes on this campus that were in some way shape or form hybrid,” Grabill said.

Q: Will COVID-19 testing be available for students?

A: “There will be testing capacity on campus in either one or two places even outside of the health center for basically what we’re going to be calling walkthrough testing,” Weismantel said. He added that the university will have the capacity to test 1,000 people per day and can increase that if needed.

Q: Who pays for the testing?

A: COVID-19 testing is normally done through a person’s insurance. Students do not need the MSU health insurance. If they don’t have insurance they would have to pay out-of-pocket for the test, but would likely be able to set up a payment plan. There are also reduced-costs testing sites in the Lansing area.

Q: What if a student tests positive?

A: If the student has a single dorm and their own bathroom, they’d be asked to isolate themselves in their room. They would have meals delivered and people looking after their needs. If they do not live alone, there will be 250 different spaces on campus for isolation. It’s unclear at this point where those spaces would be and what they might look like.

Q: If a student tests positive can they go home?

A: Yes.

Q: Will the student be penalized for having to isolate and missing class?

A: No. Any student who needs to be isolated will be able to continue their learning.

Q: Will tuition costs be lowered for online learning?

A: No. “The price of tuition is the price of tuition,” Largent said. Grabill added, “The same high-quality faculty who were teaching pre-pandemic are teaching these as well.”

Q: Will parents be able to visits and will students be able to travel home?

A: Yes. “We’re not locking them up for a semester,” Largent said. People travelling to and from campus are encouraged to follow safety guidelines like washing their hands and wearing a mask.

Q: Will masks be required on campus?

A: Yes. “We will have enforcement mechanisms,” Weismantel said.

Q: What if people don’t want to wear a mask?

A: Weismantel said if people really don’t want to do that, the educational experience will be available in a remote fashion.

Q: How will the university prevent students from going to the bars and parties and bringing the illness back to campus?

A: “We won’t,” Weismantel said. “We are depending on them as adults to help us with this task to keep the campus safe and healthy.”

Q: Is there a chance the university could have to shut down again?

A: There is a chance. If cases cannot be kept under control or the Governor makes a decision to close universities, MSU would have to make the decision to go remote again.

Faculty stressed that it’s important to remember the situation is fluid and things could change at any time.

“It’s been a century since a U.S. university had to figure out how to be a university in the middle of a pandemic. We really our doing our best to figure this out as quickly as possible,” Grabill said.

The university will host two more virtual Q&A’s.

Tuesday, July 14 at 8 p.m. Mike Ristich an Academic Specialist and Andrea Bierema, a Specialist Teacher will answer questions about what the learning experience be like this fall.

Wednesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. Denise Maybank, Vice President for Student Affairs and Vennie Gore, Vice President for Auxiliary Enterprises, will talk about what campus experience be like.

You can register to join the Zoom conversation here.