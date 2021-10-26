MSU hosts it’s 7th annual “Apparitions & Archaeology” campus tour tonight

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Halloween is less than a week away, to celebrate the idea of spooky history, Michigan State University’s Archaeology program is hosting its 7th annual “Apparitions & Archaeology” tour.

It’s an event that explores the history and alleged hauntings of the MSU campus, while also giving the community the chance to make archaeology more accessible and engaging for learning purposes.



The groups will be led by the Archaeology program and campus Paranormal Society who investigate alleged hauntings on campus and in the Lansing area.

There will be multiple stops on campus each with a story involving the history and the alleged spooky stories from the past. The locations include Beaumont Tower, Mary Mayo Hall, the MSU Museum, the MSU Library, and the Historical Saints’ Rest Dormitory.



This event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in person and free, or virtual for those who may not be able to attend. Those looking to watch virtually can click the following link: http://campusarch.msu.edu/?page_id=6335