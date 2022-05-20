EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University (MSU) is hosting the Applied College Exoskeleton (ACE) Competition on Friday and Saturday.

The competition allows student robotic teams to show off their load-bearing leg exoskeletons in real-life situations.

The competition is held outdoors at MSU’s Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering Building.

The event is free to the public and visitors can watch the competition between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The popular obstacle course challenge takes place from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Four teams of engineering students are traveling to East Lansing to test their hand-built exoskeletons in exciting in-person robotics competitions. The goal is to learn how to reduce the weight of the exoskeleton in difficult environments – such as a firefighter carrying 50 pounds of equipment through difficult terrain in an emergency,” said MSU STARX Team president Daniel Vance.

The schedule for the competition can be viewed here.