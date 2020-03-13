MSU College of Human Medicine Dean encourages social distancing

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — MSU College of Human Medicine Interim Dean Dr. Aron Sousa is encouraging people to practice social distancing.
The dean said “social distancing is our only way to control this virus, and it is how we will save lives.”
This piece has been making the rounds of MSU faculty, and it is an accessible description of what faculty are facing and how social distancing is a major component to managing the crisis (Read the whole thing, but really understand Chart 8 and Chart 22, which shows that even a day’s delay leads to thousands of cases.)
Getting this virus will not particularly harm most of us, but it is particularly deadly to older people and those with significant comorbid conditions. The way we all contribute to keeping our family and neighbors healthy and safe is to engage in social distancing:
- If you are sick stay home. You are sick if you have some version of cough, fever, or shortness of breath.
- Keep groups of people small.
- If you can have people work at home, work toward that – we are trying to get as many people working at home as possible. (I am working from home today.)
- Stay away from crowds and big events.
- If you run large events, cancel them. (I am talking to our community partners here!)
- Stay out of planes, buses, and trains.
- Limit or postpone travel.
- Support the idea of social distancing.
- Maintain distance between yourself and others.