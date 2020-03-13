MSU College of Human Medicine Dean encourages social distancing

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — MSU College of Human Medicine Interim Dean Dr. Aron Sousa is encouraging people to practice social distancing.

The dean said “social distancing is our only way to control this virus, and it is how we will save lives.”

This piece has been making the rounds of MSU faculty, and it is an accessible description of what faculty are facing and how social distancing is a major component to managing the crisis (Read the whole thing, but really understand Chart 8 and Chart 22, which shows that even a day’s delay leads to thousands of cases.)

Getting this virus will not particularly harm most of us, but it is particularly deadly to older people and those with significant comorbid conditions. The way we all contribute to keeping our family and neighbors healthy and safe is to engage in social distancing: