EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University’s new president is set to begin in a few months, and he spent time on campus Monday, sharing his priorities for the school.

Kevin Guskiewicz is set to take over for current Interim President Teresa Woodruff March 4, but that’s not stopping him from getting a jump start on his plans for the Spartan community.

“It’s an exciting day here in East Lansing for me and my family,” Guskiewicz said. “We certainly feel like it’s a great day to be a Spartan.”

The search took several months, all while the university was dealing with problems of its own–which is why the incoming president said transparency is at the top of his priority list.

“Transparency is really important to me. And I will work really hard to be as transparent as possible. Obviously, around personnel matters, there are limitations on what we can do,” Guskiewicz said.

This all follows some internal disputes between board members, the sought release of Larry Nassar documents and a former head football coach at the center of the controversy. Guskiewicz spent time talking with each board member and detailing a shared governance plan.

Incoming President Kevin Guskiewicz outlines plans for MSU on Monday, Dec. 11. (WLNS)

“I have heard each of them say that they’re committed to a shared governance model that will keep everyone in their lanes and playing the role that they have to play in terms of their fiduciary responsibilities,” Guskiewicz added.

Meanwhile, one MSU student said she welcomes the change and is looking forward to new beginnings.

“I think it’s good that there will be a new president coming in and kind of have a fresh start,” said Katie Noom, who majors in elementary education. “I think everyone’s kind of anxious and is excited to see what brings about with the new people and everything.”

According to MSU, Guskiewicz will be paid a base salary of $975,000, payable in 12 monthly installments. His contract was released to 6 News on Monday morning by MSU.