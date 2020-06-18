MSU investigates employee after racist social media posts spark outrage

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) Michigan State University is investigating an employee, after social media posts on their page spark outrage online.

The skilled tradesmen at MSU, has since deleted their social media page, but screenshots have been shared over 700 times.

One of the post says “FU Black lives matter, No you don’t”, and another refers to looters as uncivilized chimps and insinuates killing them.

MSU officials say they were made aware of the posts on Sunday, and they are investigating. When asked if the employee was suspended during the investigation 6 News was told “not to my knowledge.”

MSU Junior Deborah Marshall says she is not surprised. In 2009, a noose was found on MSU’s campus. Earlier this year, racist comments were posted during a community zoom meeting.

Marshall says she is disappointed in MSU’s lack of action.

“It’s like every time it feels like we’re making progress its like a slap in the face because something like this happens again, so it’s more tiring than anything I think.”

People have been directly tagging MSU’s social media accounts demanding the MSU employee be terminated immediately.