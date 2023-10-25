LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An official investigation by Michigan State University determined former football coach Mel Tucker sexually harassed rape survivor and activist Brenda Tracy.

According to a report by USA Today, the 73-page report from an MSU hearing officer determined Tucker violated the school’s sexual harassment policy when he masturbated and made sexual comments without Tracy’s consent during an April 2022 phone call.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The call was made eight months after Tucker brought Tracy on to work with the football team as a sexual violence prevention educator.

The report also states Tucker made unwanted sexual advances toward Tracy in the months before the April phone call and engaged in quid pro quo sexual harassment afterward.

Tucker’s explanation to the investigator, that his relationship with Tracy was romantic and the phone call was consensual “phone sex,” was deemed less plausible, less consistent and less supported by the evidence, USA Today reports.

The report’s conclusion reads:

“In sum, considering all available evidence, the Resolution Officer finds, by a preponderance of the evidence, that there is sufficient evidence to conclude that Respondent subjected Claimant to unwelcome conduct based on sex when he FaceTime video called Claimant without a shirt on; when he attempted to meet up with Claimant alone following the Spring Game; and when he non-consensually masturbated and used graphic, sexual language on a phone call with Claimant.”

Tucker responded to the decision with a statement through his legal team.