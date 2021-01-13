MSU-Iowa postponed following an additional positive test in Spartans’ program

EAST LANSING, MI – DECEMBER 06: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts in the second half of the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Breslin Center on December 6, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State has made it official. It’s Thursday night game against No. 5 Iowa, in Iowa City, has been postponed following an additional positive test within the Spartans’ program on Wednesday afternoon.

The university released a statement shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday night to announce the news, along with this sentiment from MSU head coach Tom Izzo.

“I’m really disappointed, but it just goes to prove that this can affect anyone,” Izzo said. “I feel so comfortable that me, my son and my players did everything possible and followed every protocol as best we could. I’m really, really impressed with the way they have conducted themselves. This virus does not discriminate and I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to wear a mask, wash your hands and follow protocols.”

Earlier in the day while looking ahead to its Big Ten matchup with the Hawkeyes, Izzo revealed that freshman center Mady Sissoko, along with his son Steven Izzo, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify options for rescheduling the contests. No final decision has been made on games beyond Jan. 14.

For the individuals who tested positive, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will continue while the individuals remain in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs. Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts. Per Big Ten protocols, any student-athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 must sit out for 17 days.

Additionally, the MSU women’s basketball program is dealing with COVID-19 issues as well and its game tomorrow, which was supposed to be at Illinois, has also been postponed.